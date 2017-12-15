The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

Forced marriage to widowed sister-in-law, minor boy commits suicide

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 2:59 pm IST

The 15-year-old boy studied in Class 9 and hung himself from the ceiling soon after being married to his sister-in-law at a temple.

An FIR was launched for abatement of suicide and child marriage against both the teenager's and the widow's family who were subsequently arrested. (Representational Image)
 An FIR was launched for abatement of suicide and child marriage against both the teenager's and the widow's family who were subsequently arrested. (Representational Image)

Gaya: A minor boy committed suicide in this Bihar district barely a couple of hours after being forcibly married to his elder brother's widow, a mother of two and 10 years older to him. 

The bizarre incident took place on Monday night in Ramna Vinobanagar village falling under Paraiya police station area where the 15-year-old boy, who studied in Class 9, hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. 

"An FIR has been lodged for abetment of suicide and child marriage and the boy's father Chandreshwar Das and the parents of Ruby Devi - the woman to whom the teenager was forcibly married – Ram Pravesh Das and Mutur Devi have been arrested," SHO of Paraiya police station Akhilesh Kumar said.

He said Ruby was married to the boy's elder brother Satish Das in 2009 and the couple had a daughter and a son. 

Satish, who worked as an electrician in a private firm, died of electric shock in 2013.

"The employer of Ruby's deceased husband had given a compensation of Rs 80,000 to Chandreshwar. When Ruby and her parents put pressure on Chandreshwar to give her the money, he transferred Rs 27,000 in her account. However, they insisted that he part with the remaining sum as well and if he was not able to do so he get the widow married to his youngest son," the SHO said. 

"Chandreshwar gave in to the demand and the boy was married to his widowed sister-in-law at a temple. The young teenager apparently was traumatised by the experience and he took the drastic step soon afterwards," the SHO added.

Notably, a campaign was launched against child marriage on October 2 by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has been highlighting the need to eradicate the social evil during his ongoing state-wide tour.

Tags: minor boy died, abetment of suicide, child marriage
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

2

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

3

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

4

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

5

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham