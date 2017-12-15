Guj polls: SC rejects Cong plea to verify EVM votes with VVPAT paper slip

Congress had filed a plea seeking directions to the EC to cross verify at least 25 per cent of VVPAT with votes cast with EVM.

The SC also said that electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance and the SC cannot interfere only to allay apprehension of a party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress' plea seeking directions to Election Commission to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper trail with EVM votes during the Gujarat election counting.

The SC said, "it finds no merit in Congress' plea", adding that the Gujarat Congress can approach the court by filing a writ petition for electoral reforms.

The Supreme Court also observed that it cannot interfere with Election Commission's exercise of power.

"Electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance and it can't be interfered only to allay apprehension of a party," it said.

The Congress had moved the top court earlier in the day and were represented by lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the top court.

The voting for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election ended on Thursday and counting of votes will be held on December 18.