The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

BJP retains Gujarat, snatches Himachal Pradesh from Cong, predict exit polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 2:43 am IST

Gujarat Assembly polls are being seen as a litmus test for both Modi and Rahul Gandhi who was recently elevated to the post of Congress president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Almost all exit polls on Thursday predicted that the BJP is heading for a comfortable victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Though the Congress will increase its vote share, it will not translate into seats according to the polls, which were released soon after voting ended in 93 seats under the second and final phase of election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

While three exit polls predicted that in Gujarat the BJP will get more than 115 seats it bagged in 2012, the rest said that the ruling party will comfortably cross the magic mark of 92 and score over 100 in the 182-member Assembly.

In the 2012 Assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP had won 115 seats, the Congress 61 and others six. However, during the Rajya Sabha elections in August this year, the Congress could manage to hold on to only 42-44 MLAs while the rest switched sides to support the BJP or quit the party.

Despite the setback, the Congress had mounted a tough challenge to the BJP by stitching alliances with Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakore.  The BJP relied on the Prime Minister as it chief campaigner.

Gujarat Assembly polls are being seen as a litmus test for both Mr Modi and Rahul Gandhi who was recently elevated to the post of Congress president. Both the leaders did extensive campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Going by the exit poll results, it seems the Congress wasn’t able to counter the Prime Minister’s charisma as well as turn the crowds at Mr Gandhi’s rallies into votes.

polls

It was the same story in Himachal Pradesh. Today’s Chanakya predicted 55 seats for the BJP and 13 for the Congress, while CSDS-ABP projected BJP-38 and Congress-29.

Before the elections, Himachal Pradesh had a Congress government and the state’s voters have a reputation of never returning the same regime twice. The state also witnessed a high voting percentage which traditionally hints at anti-incumbency wave.

In 2012, the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh when it won 36 of the 68 seats, while the BJP got 26 and others 6.

Touted as the curtain raiser for 2019 general elections, campaigning for Assembly polls to the two states were a bitter battle of words with the attacks often getting personal and, at times, outlandish. A public spat between Mr Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over the latter attending a dinner at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house, along with Pakistani official, has been the low point of the campaign in Gujarat.

Gujarat recorded an estimated 68.70 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polling, the Election Commission said. The figure is likely to go up as details were still being worked out at the time of going to the press.

Around 2.22 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to choose their representatives from among 851 candidates in the fray on Thursday. The results for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be declared on December 18.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, exit polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

2

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

3

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

4

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

5

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham