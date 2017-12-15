The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 15, 2017

India, All India

700 fishermen missing after cyclone Ockhi rescued: Sitharaman

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2017
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 8:33 am IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also called upon all political parties, institutions and the public to donate generously to the special fund.

 Sitharaman was addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi when she made the announcement of the rescue of 700 fishermen. (Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday confirmed that Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have successfully rescued 700 fishermen including five Sri Lankan nationals affected by cyclone Ockhi.

Addressing the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, Sitharaman said, "The search and rescue operation by Indian Navy, Indian Air Force & Indian Coast Guard has rescued 700 fishermen (including five Sri Lankan nationals) as of 5 pm today".

Meanwhile, a family from Kanyakumari expressed their distress over the missing of five male members after the Cyclone Ockhi. The kin said, "We don't know how we will earn our livelihood now, all the men of our family who were the breadwinners have been missing since the cyclone."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also called upon all political parties, institutions and the public to donate generously to the special fund.

The severe cyclone has left a trail of destruction in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In India, the cyclone struck the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat killing more than 64 people and displacing over hundreds.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, cyclone ockhi, pinarayi vijayan, 700 fishermen rescued, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

