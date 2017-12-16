The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 09:17 PM IST

India, All India

500 sit-ups as 'punishment,' 13-yr-old student hospitalised, principal held

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 8:36 pm IST

Ashwini Dewan, the principal of a privately-run school, punished 8 students with 500 sit-ups each for not completing project work.

The principal was booked under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of another person) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)
 The principal was booked under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of another person) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra have arrested a 45-year-old school principal for allegedly asking a student to do 500 sit-ups for not completing project work.

The student, a girl studying in standard 8, took ill while undergoing the inhuman punishment and had to be admitted to a hospital.

"We arrested Ashwini Dewan, the principal, yesterday under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of another person) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," said a senior official of Chandgad tehsil police.

Dewan was later released on bail, he said.

On November 24, Dewan allegedly asked eight students of standard 8 at the privately-run Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil to do 500 sit-ups for not doing project work.

One of the girls, who is 13 years old, took ill while doing sit-ups and was hospitalised.

On December 10, a police complaint was lodged against the principal.

Following the incident, the principal was sent on compulsory leave by the school management, the police official said.

Tags: child abuse, corporal punishment, student ill, principal arrested
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

