Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

LS Speaker Om Birla commends CRPF for fighting in extreme environments

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST

He commended the Force for their discipline and commitment to duty.

Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states. (Photo: File)
 Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The trainee officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of 2018 batch, called on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states.

He commended the Force for their discipline and commitment to duty.

"The CRPF has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, as exemplified by the sacrifices of CRPF Jawans in Pulwama, earlier this year. Indian democracy is known all over the world for being the most transparent and impartial and that the CRPF plays an important role in the professional conduct of elections all through the year," said Birla.

Further saying that the internal security-related duties demand utmost professionalism and sensitivity, along with dedication and discipline.

At the end of the interaction, the assembled trainee officers thanked Speaker for his address and presented him with a memento.

Among the 43 trainee officers, five are women officers. They are currently undergoing fifty-two week-long training at the CRPF Academy situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

Tags: crpf, om birla, lok sabha speaker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The two-page booklet

Gandhi died due to 'accidental reasons’, says Odisha govt school booklet, sparks row

The hostel warden of Govind Ballabh Pant Univesity called a female student around midnight to cook for him. (Photo: www.gbpuat.ac.in)

'Wife away,' U'khand hostel warden calls girl student home at night to cook

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

'Had the people given clear mandate, no such question would have come up,

Don't worry, we will form government for five years, says Sharad Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

2

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

3

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

4

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

5

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham