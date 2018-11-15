The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

Oppn walks out of all-party meet on Sabarimala, fails to reach consensus

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 2:54 pm IST

CM Vijayan's proposal of entry of menstruating women on fixed days was also turned down by the Opposition parties.

As per media reports, Opposition parties have warned the government of taking responsibility if the law and order situation worsens. (Photo: File)
 As per media reports, Opposition parties have warned the government of taking responsibility if the law and order situation worsens. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The all-party meet to discuss the entry of women in menstruating ages at Sabarimala temple failed to yield any constructive result on Thursday as the Congress and BJP walked out of the meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reports stated.

According to an Indian Express report, CM Vijayan at the meeting suggested that entry of menstruating women could take place on fixed days. However, the Opposition disagreed and turned down the proposal. 

The report further mentioned the BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai calling the meeting a “waste of time”.

Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan said, "Supreme Court clearly says that the September 28 verdict stands. It means that the entry of women should be allowed. Government cannot take any stand against this verdict. We respect the feelings of the devotees. We are bound to implement court verdict."

As per media reports, Opposition parties have warned the government of taking responsibility if the law and order situation worsens. 

The temple is all set to open on November 17 as the two-month long ‘Mandala Makaravillakku’ pilgrim season commences. This season also attracts millions of devotees from all over the country.

Over 500 young women have registered for darshan in the online queue website of Kerala police last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to review its verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups to the hilltop temple in Kerala but refused to grant a stay.

With no stay being given, it remains to be seen whether girls and women in the previously banned 10 to 50 age group will be able to enter the shrine after a 6-km arduous trek since attempts by some were foiled by protesters at the base camps in Nilakkal and Pamba when the shrine was opened earlier after the September 28 verdict.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: sabarimala, pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala all-party meeting
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham