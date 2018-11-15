The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

Gursimran Khamba dropped from Amazon show over #MeToo claims

REUTERS
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 11:46 am IST

Gursimran Khamba was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman on social media last month.

Comic Gursimran Khamba was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML). (Photo: Facbook Screengrab | Gursimran Khamba)
 Comic Gursimran Khamba was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML). (Photo: Facbook Screengrab | Gursimran Khamba)

Mumbai: Comic Gursimran Khamba embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct will no longer be the showrunner for an original series on Amazon.com Inc's video streaming service, a top Amazon executive said on Wednesday.

Gursimran Khamba, a co-founder of popular comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman on social media last month. She accused him of "emotional blackmail" and of trying to force himself on her. Khamba has denied any wrongdoing.

AIB has since placed Khamba on a temporary leave of absence.

At the time, Khamba was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML).

'Gormint' is a localised form of the word 'government'.

"Khamba is not attached to the project at this point," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, told Reuters in an interview.

Amazon has so far remained silent on its association with AIB, which has largely suspended activity after the #MeToo campaign.

Tanmay Bhat, another co-founder, has also stepped down from the group after admitting that he continued to work with another colleague in spite of being aware of accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

The #MeToo campaign has shaken India's entertainment industry. Prime Video's global rival Netflix Inc was also drawn in after allegations were made against a lead writer of its first India original ‘Sacred Games’.

Netflix has since said it conducted an independent probe following which it would continue to work with the writer, Varun Grover.

Subramniam said Amazon was keen to resuscitate the ‘Gormint’ project.

"We are focused on putting the project back together. It's an incredibly witty and well-written show, and we remain super excited about being able to bring it to life," he said.

The show, earlier titled ‘The Ministry’, was originally due to star actor Irrfan Khan, one of India's top exports to Hollywood. Khan pulled out of the show in August, a few months after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Amazon launched Prime Video in India in late 2016 and has previously said the South Asian country is its fastest growing Prime Video market in the world.

It has so far launched five original shows in India, with a sixth, gritty crime drama Mirzapur, streaming on the platform from Friday.

"(‘The challenge’) is probably to be moving as fast for our customers as the industry is moving," Tim Leslie, global vice president at Amazon Global Video, told Reuters.

Tags: gursimran khamba, #metoo, amazon
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham