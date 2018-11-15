The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:26 PM IST

India, All India

Kathua case lawyer Deepika Rajawat dropped, family says she rarely came to court

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

The court has issued a notice to Rajawat, asking her to respond to the plea moved by her clients by November 20, officials said.

The father of the victim said Rajawat rarely appeared during the daily hearings which have been going on for the last five months. (Photo: PTI)
 The father of the victim said Rajawat rarely appeared during the daily hearings which have been going on for the last five months. (Photo: PTI)

Pathankot: The family of the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Kathua has removed lawyer Deepika Rajawat as their advocate on record, saying she seldom appeared for hearings in the case, officials informed Thursday.

The plea was moved Wednesday by the family before the court of district and sessions judge here which is hearing the case day-to-day following directions from the Supreme Court. 

The court has issued a notice to Rajawat, asking her to respond to the plea moved by her clients by November 20, officials said. 

The father of the victim, who was identified and produced before the judge by advocate Mubeen Farooky, informed the court that he was withdrawing the agreement given in favour of Rajawat as she rarely appeared during the daily hearings which have been going on for the last five months. 

The victim is already being represented by the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The case is being argued by two lawyers from the state and Pathankot District Attorney Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra. 

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic tribe, was allegedly kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17. It is alleged that she was gang-raped and later murdered. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has arrested eight people, including a juvenile in the case. The charge sheet has been filed against main accused Sanji Ram and his juvenile nephew, his son Vishal, special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma and friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu. 

It also names head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta -- who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence. 

The district and sessions court in Pathankot framed charges of rape and murder against seven accused (except the juvenile) in the case on June 8. 

Sanji Ram is alleged to have hatched the conspiracy with the other accused for kidnapping the girl as part of a strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.

Tags: kathua rape case, lawyer deepika rajawat dropped
Location: India, Punjab, Pathankot

