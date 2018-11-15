The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

Cyclone Gaja to hit Tamil Nadu today; Navy on alert, school, colleges shut

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 10:21 am IST

Over 30,000 rescue personnel have been kept on standby by state govt; NDRF has placed 8 teams in coastal areas.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts has also been circulated to the people on cyclone Gaja. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts has also been circulated to the people on cyclone Gaja. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban today evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

Over 30,000 rescue personnel have been kept on standby by the state government. District collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today. All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed tomorrow in view of the cyclone.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy has also planned to evacuate around 20,000 people living on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.

The National Disaster Response Force has placed eight teams in coastal areas.

The Indian Navy was also on Wednesday put on high alert in view of the cyclone. "Two Indian Naval ships -- Ranvir and Khanjar -- are standing by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid and distress relief," said a Navy official.

The official also said helicopters, Dornier aircraft and one P8I aircraft are on standby to undertake reconnaissance, rescue and casualty evacuation.

'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is very likely to cross coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting up to 100 kmph, the Met office in Chennai said.

Against the backdrop of the Central Water Commission advising constant vigil over dams, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar told reporters that dams, lakes and rivers channels were being monitored continuously.

The CWC had advised action as per the Standard Operating Procedure as heavy rainfall in catchment areas could fill up the dams fast in less than 24 hours.

The minister said mobile operators have assured to move 'Cell on Wheels,' mobile platforms to provide uninterrupted mobile connectivity to Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts which are likely to witness the cyclone impact during landfall. The government has also held discussions with oil marketing companies and they have been advised to maintain sufficient fuel stock, he said.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts has also been circulated to the people on cyclone eve, the minister said,

The Met office had warned storm surge of about 1.0 metres likely to inundate low-lying areas of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

The IMD also cautioned about major damage to thatched huts. "Roof tops may blow off," and communication and power lines may be affected it had said adding standing crops could also be hit besides water intrusion in low lying areas

Tags: cyclone gaja, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham