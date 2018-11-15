BJP raps Congress as Kamal Nath video goes viral

The BJP reiterated its allegations of the Congress coining the term “Hindu terror” to defame the religion for its appeasement politics.

New Delhi: After a leaked video clip purportedly showing senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) campaign and saying his party will “deal with it” after the November 28 Assembly polls, the BJP alleged Wednesday that it showed the Opposition party’s “hatred” towards the RSS and Hindus in general, and how it practises a “divide and rule” policy for political gain.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the video exposed the “real face” of the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi’s “fancy-dress Hinduism”.

“A video of top Congress leader Kamal Nath is circulating on the social media, in which he is talking to a group of Muslim clerics and telling them you do not worry, we will take care of the other community and the RSS... It exposed the real, divisive face of the party and its hatred towards the Sangh and especially towards Hindus,” Mr Patra claimed.

The BJP further claimed the video also showed the real face of the “fancy-dress Hinduism” practised by the Congress president, who claimed to be a “janeudhari” Hindu. Mr Patra also predicted that his party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time in a row, and that the people have realised the Opposition party’s conspiracies to create a rift between communities.

The Congress is in a direct fight with the ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the results of which will be announced on December 11.