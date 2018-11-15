The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

BJP raps Congress as Kamal Nath video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 2:35 am IST

The BJP reiterated its allegations of the Congress coining the term “Hindu terror” to defame the religion for its appeasement politics.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After a leaked video clip purportedly showing senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath telling a group of Muslims to be cautious about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) campaign and saying his party will “deal with it” after the November 28 Assembly polls, the BJP alleged Wednesday that it showed the Opposition party’s “hatred” towards the RSS and Hindus in general, and how it practises a “divide and rule” policy for political gain.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the video exposed the “real face” of the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi’s “fancy-dress Hinduism”.

“A video of top Congress leader Kamal Nath is circulating on the social media, in which he is talking to a group of Muslim clerics and telling them you do not worry, we will take care of the other community and the RSS... It exposed the real, divisive face of the party and its hatred towards the Sangh and especially towards Hindus,” Mr Patra claimed.

The BJP further claimed the video also showed the real face of the “fancy-dress Hinduism” practised by the Congress president, who claimed to be a “janeudhari” Hindu. Mr Patra also predicted that his party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time in a row, and that the people have realised the Opposition party’s conspiracies to create a rift between communities.

The BJP reiterated its allegations of the Congress coining the term “Hindu terror” to defame the religion for its appeasement politics.

The Congress is in a direct fight with the ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the results of which will be announced on December 11.

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

4

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

5

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham