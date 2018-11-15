The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

BJP Dausa MP Meena, Nagaur MLA join Congress

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 2:38 am IST

Pilot also said the entire Rajasthan Congress was united and hoped Meena joining the party will help it throw BJP out in the state.

Ashok Gehlot welcomes Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena (centre) into the Congress on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Ashok Gehlot welcomes Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena (centre) into the Congress on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi/Jaipur: In a setback to Rajasthan’s ruling BJP ahead of next month’s Assembly elections, the party’s Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena and Nagaur MLA Habibur Rahman joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Meena, a former director general of police, joined the Congress in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and AICC’s state in-charge Avinash Pande in New Delhi. In Jaipur, BJP’s Nagaur MLA Rahman returned to the Congress after a decade in the presence Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma and other leaders at the party office.

“I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Gehlot said at a press conference about the new entrant who had served as DGP when he was chief minister.

Pilot and Gehlot said they will contest the December 7 polls for the 200-member assembly along with other senior leaders of the state. “We are all united. It is BJP’s conspiracy to spread false news that the Congress is divided,” Gehlot said.

Pilot also said the entire Rajasthan Congress was united and hoped Meena joining the party will help it throw BJP out in the state. Meena said he had joined unconditionally and would abide by the party decision on whether or not he should contest the elections. Rahman echoed him.

“I have returned home today. There is no condition for joining the party,” he said at a press conference in the Rajasthan capital. On whether he will contest the Assembly elections, Rahman rhetorically asked, “Who does not want to contest elections?”

Pilot attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, saying she had betrayed the trust of the people of the state. He said the tension was evident in the BJP camp with many senior leaders sidelined and not given tickets, showing that “all is not well”.

Asked why the Congress had not declared a chief ministerial face before the elections, Gehlot said this had never been done in Rajasthan.

Tags: harish chandra meena, habibur rahman
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

4

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

5

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham