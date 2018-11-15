The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018

India, All India

Andhra man pretended to be professor, played cancer card to cheat women

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 1:22 pm IST

The man cheated women of Rs 20 lakh which he collected from them claiming he required it for treatment of his mother suffering from cancer.

N Jeevan Kumar used to provide different mobile numbers to the women who contacted him and give his consent for marriage. (Representational Image)
 N Jeevan Kumar used to provide different mobile numbers to the women who contacted him and give his consent for marriage. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 23-year old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor and cheating several women after promising to marry them, police said Wednesday.

N Jeevan Kumar, a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly cheated the women of a total of Rs 20 lakh which he had collected from them claiming the money was required for the treatment of his mother suffering from cancer, police said.

According to police, Kumar created fake profiles in matrimonial sites, by using photos of other people and introduced himself as a professor with a PhD and sent messages to several working women saying he liked their profiles and asked them to go through his profile.

As part of the modus operandi, Kumar used to provide different mobile numbers to the women who contacted him and give his consent for marriage. Later, he would request the women to furnish their credit card details facilitating him to use it for treatment of his ailing mother, police said.

After using their cards, Kumar blocked their profiles and stopped responding to them, police said adding they acted on a complaint by a Secunderabad-based woman, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.4 lakh.

Police also said Kumar cheated several other women on different matrimonial sites to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Tags: hyderabad, andhra con man
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

