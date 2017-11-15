Kejriwal-Khattar talks fruitful; will help Delhi tackle smog issue, says Haryana CM

Meanwhile, Punjab CM snubbed Kejriwal's request to meet him and urged him to refrain from trying to politicise the issue.

Kejriwal accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain and another senior official met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to discuss increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on Delhi smog menace with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"We had a very positive discussion, we will take all steps possible to tackle the situation," Kejriwal said in a joint media briefing with Khattar after their meeting.

Khattar said that Delhi's pollution should be given special concern because "it is the national capital".

"It (Delhi) is the country's capital so we should all make all efforts to remedy the situation," Khattar told media.

Kejriwal accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain and another senior official met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to discuss increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh snubbed Kejriwal's request to meet him and urged him to refrain from trying to politicise such a serious issue.

Pollution reached disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

Kejriwal has blamed the burning of crop stubble by farmers in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the major cause of the spiking pollution in Delhi.