The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

SC's word on Ayodhya dispute final, everyone should accept it: UP Guv

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 2:25 pm IST

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

Naik was commenting on the meeting between the spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Naik was commenting on the meeting between the spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will have the final word on the vexed Ayodhya issue.

Naik was commenting on the meeting between the spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The spiritual guru has said he would mediate in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri masjid dispute and meet all the stakeholders.

Governor Naik said, "The Ram Mandir (temple) issue is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, which has said that if the concerned parties come to a solution after discussions then it would be very good."

He wished success for all mediation efforts.

"The ones who think this issue should be solved are putting in their efforts. I want they should get success , but I feel that the final word will be of the Supreme Court, and everybody should accept it," Naik said.

He refused to comment on the meeting between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Muslim clerics on the same issue in New Delhi.

"You cannot ask me for a political comment as I will not be able to give one because of my post's dignity," Naik told reporters.

On Monday, Ramjanambhoomi and Babri Masjid issue grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive," he said.

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed.

The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal Emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.

Two FIRs were filed after the disputed structure was demolished- Crime no. 197 deals with actual "demolition of the mosque by karsevaks." Crime no. 198 named senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others for 'communal' speeches before the demolition.

In May, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow charged senior BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in Babri Masjid demolition case. They are facing trial in the conspiracy case almost 25 years after the Mughal-era mosque was demolished by kar sevaks.

All the accused were granted bail by the Court but it rejected the discharge petition and said charges would be framed against them.

Tags: ayodhya issue, ram temple dispute, ram naik, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

2

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

3

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

4

Google arms Pixel 2 against hackers, with a secret chip

5

ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer downs Alexander Zverev in 'generation game'

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham