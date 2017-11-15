SC's word on Ayodhya dispute final, everyone should accept it: UP Guv

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will have the final word on the vexed Ayodhya issue.

Naik was commenting on the meeting between the spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The spiritual guru has said he would mediate in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri masjid dispute and meet all the stakeholders.

Governor Naik said, "The Ram Mandir (temple) issue is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, which has said that if the concerned parties come to a solution after discussions then it would be very good."

He wished success for all mediation efforts.

"The ones who think this issue should be solved are putting in their efforts. I want they should get success , but I feel that the final word will be of the Supreme Court, and everybody should accept it," Naik said.

He refused to comment on the meeting between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Muslim clerics on the same issue in New Delhi.

"You cannot ask me for a political comment as I will not be able to give one because of my post's dignity," Naik told reporters.

On Monday, Ramjanambhoomi and Babri Masjid issue grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive," he said.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed.

The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal Emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.

Two FIRs were filed after the disputed structure was demolished- Crime no. 197 deals with actual "demolition of the mosque by karsevaks." Crime no. 198 named senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others for 'communal' speeches before the demolition.

In May, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow charged senior BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in Babri Masjid demolition case. They are facing trial in the conspiracy case almost 25 years after the Mughal-era mosque was demolished by kar sevaks.

All the accused were granted bail by the Court but it rejected the discharge petition and said charges would be framed against them.