The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 10:27 PM IST

India, All India

Pakistan is 'largest wall' between India and Afghanistan: MJ Akbar

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 9:33 pm IST

MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar said that India believes in both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to help the Afghan economy.

Speaking at the 7th Meeting of Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) at Ashgabat, MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar accused Pakistan of committing crime against the Afghan people by blocking normal access between India and Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Speaking at the 7th Meeting of Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) at Ashgabat, MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar accused Pakistan of committing crime against the Afghan people by blocking normal access between India and Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi/Ashgabat (Turkmenistan): Pakistan has emerged as the "largest wall in history", inhibiting connectivity between India and Afghanistan, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said on Wednesday. 

Speaking at the 7th Meeting of Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) at Ashgabat, Akbar accused Pakistan of committing crime against the Afghan people by blocking normal access between India and Afghanistan.

RECCA was initiated in 2005 to support the peace process in Afghanistan and build greater stability through economic co-operation in South, West and Central Asian regions.

"India has always conveyed its readiness to receive export laden Afghan trucks at its Integrated Check Point at Attari on the India-Pakistan border. However, Pakistan has regrettably chosen to block normal access between India and Afghanistan," Akbar told the gathering.

"In effect, Pakistan has emerged as the largest wall in history, inhibiting connectivity between India and Afghanistan. This blockade is a crime against the people of Afghanistan; for it is their welfare which is affected the most," the minister added.

For India, RECCA is vital because, as a powerful engine for economic growth, it shapes the aspirations of the young, Akbar said, adding that India believes in both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to help the Afghan economy.

He rued that despite visible and tangible improvements, Afghanistan continues to face a multitude of challenges such as terrorism, low investment, blocked or interrupted connectivity and fluctuating institutional capacity.

Noting that India's overall developmental assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 has amounted to over USD 2 billion and in September 2016, it pledged another USD 1 billion assistance to the country, Akbar said the thrust of New Delhi's efforts has been on capacity building, human resource development, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and investment.

He said a key priority for India is building robust, reliable and year round connectivity for Afghanistan because the lack of connectivity directly impacts the economic, security and political stability in the war-torn country.

Asserting that the trilateral transit and transport agreement via Chabahar between India, Iran and Afghanistan in May 2016 was a milestone, he said the first ship carrying Indian wheat grain assistance to Afghanistan reached Chabahar from where it was taken overland to Afghanistan this month.

"It is the beginning of a new era of enhanced connectivity for Afghanistan, West Asia and beyond to the larger Eurasian regions," he said, adding that another major milestone was the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, which began operations in June 2017.

He said that nearly USD 250 million worth of deals were discussed between businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries at the India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show in September 2017 in New Delhi, and several were finalised.

Tags: pakistan emerged as 'largest wall in history', mos external affairs, m j akbar, regional economic cooperation conference afghanistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham