↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Kejriwal leaves for Haryana to meet CM Khattar over Delhi smog, stubble burning

Published : Nov 15, 2017, 11:04 am IST
The chief minister is accompanied by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain and another senior official.

 Kejriwal on Tuesday made another effort to reach out to the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to discuss ways to combat pollution in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has left for Haryana to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Pollution reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

Kejriwal on Tuesday made another effort to reach out to the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to discuss ways to combat pollution in the state.

"Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest," he tweeted.

Singh ruled out the meeting urging Kejriwal to refrain from trying to politicise such a serious issue.

Responding to media reports triggered by Kejriwal’s tweet, once again seeking a meeting with him, Singh said he failed to understand why the Delhi chief minister was trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be meaningless and futile.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh last week called Arvind Kejriwal a "peculiar person".

"Mr. Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr. Kejriwal doesn't understand this problem," Amarinder Singh said.

While Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Amarinder Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Central Government.

Kejriwal has blamed the burning of crop stubble by farmers in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the major cause of the spiking pollution in Delhi.

