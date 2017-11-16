The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 10:27 PM IST

India, All India

Peter, driver Shyamvar responsible for Sheena's abduction, my arrest: Indrani

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 9:16 pm IST

In a handwritten application, Indrani alleged that she suspects Peter created circumstances, framed her, leading to her arrest.

Indrani Mukerjea has sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena. (Photo: File)
  Indrani Mukerjea has sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday alleged that she has reasons to believe that her husband former media baron Peter Mukerjea, with the help of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai and other persons, abducted her daughter Sheena and caused her disappearance. 

Indrani also alleged that she suspects Peter created circumstances and framed her, leading to her arrest in the case. 

She made the allegations in a handwritten application before the court through her lawyer.

Indrani has sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena. 

“I have strong reasons to believe that accused number 4, Pratim Mukerjea with the assistance of other persons including accused no 3 turned approver, Shyamvar Pinturam Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence,” read the application submitted by Indrani.

Rai is Indrani's former driver.

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. According to the chargesheet, Peter Mukerjea was in London at the time of the incident and Indrani was also in the UK and came to Mumbai a few days before Sheena’s murder.

Pratim alias Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde has refused to comment on this application.

On Wednesday, before hearing on the Sheena murder case could start Indrani went into the witness box and tried to submit a handwritten application in the court. However, at that time her lawyers were not present in the court and special judge JC Jagdale asked her to submit this application through her lawyer.

Later, when the cross-examination of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was over, Indrani filed the application through her lawyer Gunjan Mangala.

The application has further stated, “I also believe that A4 (Peter) along with other persons may have manipulated circumstances to frame me and influenced witnesses, situations and information to lead to my arrest on August 25, 2015 for a heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted.”

Indrani in her application has said, “I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the CDR of A4’s (Peter’s) mobile number, we will be in a better position to ascertain if A4 and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter, Sheena and there will be more clarity if A4 and other persons have a role in framing me.”

“I plead to your honour to kindly do the needful to provide us with the CDR details of A4’s mobile number from January 1, 2012 till December 31, 2012 and January 1, 2015 till December 31, 2015,” requested Indrani in her application.

She ended her application saying, “I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavour to provide justice to my daughter Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted.”

Tags: indrani mukerjea, sheena bora murder case, peter mukerjea, driver shyamvar rai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham