Peter, driver Shyamvar responsible for Sheena's abduction, my arrest: Indrani

In a handwritten application, Indrani alleged that she suspects Peter created circumstances, framed her, leading to her arrest.

Indrani Mukerjea has sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday alleged that she has reasons to believe that her husband former media baron Peter Mukerjea, with the help of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai and other persons, abducted her daughter Sheena and caused her disappearance.

Indrani also alleged that she suspects Peter created circumstances and framed her, leading to her arrest in the case.

She made the allegations in a handwritten application before the court through her lawyer.

Indrani has sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena.

“I have strong reasons to believe that accused number 4, Pratim Mukerjea with the assistance of other persons including accused no 3 turned approver, Shyamvar Pinturam Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence,” read the application submitted by Indrani.

Rai is Indrani's former driver.

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. According to the chargesheet, Peter Mukerjea was in London at the time of the incident and Indrani was also in the UK and came to Mumbai a few days before Sheena’s murder.

Pratim alias Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde has refused to comment on this application.

On Wednesday, before hearing on the Sheena murder case could start Indrani went into the witness box and tried to submit a handwritten application in the court. However, at that time her lawyers were not present in the court and special judge JC Jagdale asked her to submit this application through her lawyer.

Later, when the cross-examination of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was over, Indrani filed the application through her lawyer Gunjan Mangala.

The application has further stated, “I also believe that A4 (Peter) along with other persons may have manipulated circumstances to frame me and influenced witnesses, situations and information to lead to my arrest on August 25, 2015 for a heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted.”

Indrani in her application has said, “I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the CDR of A4’s (Peter’s) mobile number, we will be in a better position to ascertain if A4 and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter, Sheena and there will be more clarity if A4 and other persons have a role in framing me.”

“I plead to your honour to kindly do the needful to provide us with the CDR details of A4’s mobile number from January 1, 2012 till December 31, 2012 and January 1, 2015 till December 31, 2015,” requested Indrani in her application.

She ended her application saying, “I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavour to provide justice to my daughter Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted.”