The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, All India

Estranged friend sets techie, family on fire in Tamil Nadu, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 3:01 am IST

M Akash, a 22-year-old college dropout, has since been arrested by the police.

Having studied together in school, Akash and Indhuja had known each other since their teens. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Having studied together in school, Akash and Indhuja had known each other since their teens. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: A 21-year-old woman software engineer died while her mother and younger sister suffered grievous burn injuries after an estranged friend of the girl set them on fire in their apartment in Adambakkam on Monday night allegedly after the woman turned down his proposal for marriage.

M. Akash, a 22-year-old college dropout, has since been arrested by the police. The deceased woman, S. Indhuja, a B.Tech graduate, was working as a trainee in a software firm and was living with her family in an apartment in Saraswathy Nagar 7th street in Adam-bakkam. Her father, Shanmugam was away in Can-ada on work, police said.

Having studied together in school, Akash and Indhuja had known each other since their teens. Police investigations revealed that the boy had developed feelings for Indhuja and had proposed to her. She turned him down citing that he was unemployed, police sources said. On Monday, at around 8 pm, Akash visited Indhuja’s first floor apartment after learning that her parents had begun looking for an alliance for their daughter. “Since he was known to the family, they let him inside the house. What they didn’t realise was he had carried a 5-litre can of petrol and kept it under the stairs with criminal intentions,” an investigation official said.

Apart from Indhuja, her mother, Renuka and younger sister, Nivedha (19) were in the house.

Tags: marriage proposal, software engineer set on fire

MOST POPULAR

1

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

2

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

3

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

4

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

5

'You know you're an adult' jokes big hit on Twitter this Children's Day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham