The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

Alwar man killed for transporting cows a 'habitual' smuggler, say cops

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 11:36 am IST

On Friday, Ummar died of a bullet wound and his body was found on the railway track around 12 km from the Ramgarh police station.

32-year-old Ummar was shot dead on Friday by 'gau rakshaks' for transporting cows. (Photo: Asian Age)
 32-year-old Ummar was shot dead on Friday by 'gau rakshaks' for transporting cows. (Photo: Asian Age)

Jaipur: The two men who were arrested for killing 32-year-old Ummar and assaulting two others, on Friday, for transporting cows have identified themselves as "gau rakashaks" and confessed to the crime, the Alwar police said on Tuesday.

Police also found that the truck used for transporting cows was stolen and that Ummar and his two companions, Tahir and Javed were "habitual" cattle smugglers, an Indian Express report read.

“We have arrested Ramveer Gujjar and Bhagwan Singh, both in their thirties, who have confessed to the assault. They are residents of villages which are near the village where the assault took place,” Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police, Mool Singh Rana, said.

“They told us that they had spotted an empty pick-up truck passing through their villages, and suspected that it would return with cows. They planned to waylay it if it returned with cows. When it did, they first threw nails in its path, but the pick-up truck moved on for a few metres,” said Rana.

“The gau rakshaks claimed that the people in the pick-up truck first fired at them, and so they returned fire. We have identified their four accomplices and efforts are on to nab them,” he added.

The arrested duo confessed that they mutilated Ummar's body and left it near the railway tracks to make it look like an accident, the report said.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

Confirming that Tahir and Javed were habitual smugglers, Rana said that the stolen pick-up truck was from Uttar Pradesh and its numberplate belonged to a motorcycle.

The duo would be arrested soon, Rana added.

On Friday, Ummar, 32, died of a bullet wound. His body was found on the railway track around 12 km from the Ramgarh police station. The post-mortem is yet to be conducted.

Read: Rajasthan man shot dead for transporting cows, body thrown on railway track

The latest incident comes months after Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer, and at least four others in Alwar were brutally beaten to death by a mob of 15 cow vigilantes from Haryana on April 5. Pehlu Khan was transporting cows in vehicles on the Behror highway in Alwar.

Tags: gau rakshaks, cow vigilantes, man transporting cows, muslim man
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox is now 'Firefox Quantum' and its faster than ever

2

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

3

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

4

Couldn’t risk going wrong since Bose was a national hero: Rajkummar

5

Kenneth Juster, top economic expert, sworn in as US Ambassador to India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham