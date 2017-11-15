2 security personnel, 1 terrorist killed in Manipur encounter

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST
One AK-47, and two unexploded Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered.
Chandel (Manipur): At least two security personnel and one terrorist were killed in an ongoing encounter in Chandel's Sajik Tampak in Manipur.
A search operation by 4 Assam Rifles (28 Sector) was launched earlier in the day, where armed terrorists ambushed the Regiment at Chamoli Top at around 05:30 am.
Firing is underway. Further details are awaited.