Sidhu should be part of Pak Cabinet: Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress over its leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over his latest remarks where he had praised Pakistan and comparing it with South India, the BJP on Sunday asked the Opposition party’s president Rahul Gandhi to sack Mr Sidhu and “let him join Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Cabinet.” The ruling party also said that there seems to be a conspiracy hatched by the Congress to somehow create a regional divide in the country and cited the allegations against Congress leader Alpesh Thakore in trying to incite hatred against North Indians in Gujarat.

The BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said the Punjab minister should get himself inducted into Pakistan’s Cabinet as he “repeatedly exudes his love for the country”.

Quoting reports according to which Mr Sidhu at a festival in a literature festival had said that he could relate to Pakistan more than South India, Mr Patra said this is the “conspiracy” of the Congress government to divide the nation of the lines of the northern and southern parts of the country.

“The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan’s Cabinet,” Mr Patra said.