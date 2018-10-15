PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in November in Argentina: Chinese envoy

PM Modi, Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui told at the inauguration of first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

Both world leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Chinese ambassador to India said.

Luo Zhaohui also said that China's state counselor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

In the last meeting in July in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping discussed enhancing the friendship between India and China.

PM Modi, who was attending the 10th BRICS Summit, met the Xi Jinping for the third time in nearly four months.

Both the leaders held a two-day informal summit in April in Wuhan, China followed by another meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, China in June.