Maharashtra man attacked with swords after WhatsApp post, dies

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 people.

Moin Mehmood Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)
Aurangabad: A real estate broker was killed for allegedly posting some comments on a WhatsApp group, police said Monday.

Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 people in Fatimanagar of Harsul area in Aurangabad, police said.

Police attributed the killing to enmity between two local groups, police said. Moin Mehmood Pathan had a bickering with members of the rival group, police said.

On Sunday evening, he posted a message on the WhatsApp group, challenging his opponents. Hours later, around 20 youth reached Fatimanagar with weapons and attacked Pathan, police said.

His nephew Irfan Shaikh Rahim tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said. He received head injuries.

Moin Mehmood Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police arrested six alleged assailants on Monday, while search is on for the others, an official said.

Location: India, Maharashtra

