The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, All India

In touch with parties for a possible MP pact: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI | ASIM KAMAL
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 6:35 am IST

The state will go to the polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)
 Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Unfazed by the Bahujan Samaj Party’s decision to not align with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Sunday that the party was “still in the driver’s seat” and was in touch with all “possible partners” in the poll-bound state.

Mr Scindia, who is spearheading the Congress’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh, also said the entire state leadership and party cadre was “working cohesively” to chart out the party’s plan to dislodge the BJP government after “14 years of misrule”.

Asked if the BSP could cut into the Congress’ voteshare, he told PTI in an interview: “I don’t think so. Obviously, the alliance would have had its own benefits, but as things stand today, support for the Congress is running deep in Madhya Pradesh. The workers are motivated and the people are looking to us for change. So, we are definitely still in the driver’s seat.”

Replying to a query about a possible tieup with the Samajwadi Party and the Gondwana Gantantra Party after the BSP’s decision to not align with the Congress in the state, Mr Scindia said: “We are in touch with all possible partners — our ultimate goal is to beat the BJP. We are not currently ruling out the possibility of an alliance.”

His remarks come days after BSP chief Mayawati said her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress “at any cost” for the coming Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. However, he said the general election next year will be a “different ball game altogether” and if state alliances don’t work out, the possibilities still exist for a coalition in 2019.

Mr Scindia said the party’s “driving mantra” is “waqt hai badlaav ka” (it is time for a change), and added that this is “not a slogan, this is a reality, a commitment to change”.

“We are not fighting this election on the Modi or Shivraj factor but the ‘people factor’. The people of Madhya Pradesh have suffered from BJP rule for 14 years. Everywhere we look, the people are exasperated and angry,” the MP from Guna said.

Talking about the issues that the Congress will raise during the campaign, Mr Scindia said the party will take the fight to the streets. “We are focusing on some key issues — farmer distress across the state, the complete breakdown of law and order, especially rising cases of crimes against women, unemployment, and massive corruption, be it Vyapam, e-tender or sand-mining.”

The state will go to the polls on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

The Congress has launched an aggressive campaign in Madhya Pradesh with party chief Rahul Gandhi visiting the state frequently. Mr Gandhi will be in the state on Monday and will address several public meetings, and take part in a roadshow in Gwalior.

Asked what was different internally in the Congress organisation as compared to the past three elections and whether differences between senior leaders had been sorted out, Mr Scindia said the party was united and there were regular meetings on key matters, including on overhauling the organisation, reviving and rejuvenating party cadres and strengthening the system at the district and block level.

“We understand that to fight the BJP, we will have to go down to the booth level and fight. Under Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s uniting leadership, we are working as a single INC unit, coming together under the umbrella of a common vision and mission for the development of Madhya Pradesh,” the 47-year-old leader said. On opinion polls putting the Congress marginally ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said he believes his party is “in the lead”.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, rahul gandhi, madhya pradesh, mayawati

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

2

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

3

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

4

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

5

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham