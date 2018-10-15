The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

India, All India

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape of Kerala nun, gets bail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

HC has laid down conditions that Bishop Mulakkal should not enter Kerala and should surrender his passport before court.

The Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused in Kerala nun rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused in Kerala nun rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of raping Kerala nun has been granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Monday.

Granting the bail, the high court directed accused Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala state except for appearing before the probe officer once in two weeks on Saturdays. This condition would be applicable till a charge sheet is filed in the case.

The bail comes after three weeks of his arrest.

The 54-year-old bishop had approached the high court last month after a magistrate’s court in Pala rejected his bail application, in which he stated that he had been implicated for taking action against the nun.

Earlier on October 3, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the bail plea of the bishop while accepting the prosecution argument that the accused, holding a high position in society will try to influence witnesses in the case, if granted bail.

Bishop Mulakkal is currently under judicial remand in a sub-jail in Pala in Kottayam district.

The police had earlier opposed bail on grounds that the case was still progressing after the arrest of Bishop Malakkal on September 21.

Bishop Mulakkal was arrested after three days of questioning by the Kerala police team over the sexual assault allegations.

The Kerala government had assured the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was proceeding in the "right direction" and that justice will be done.

In her complaint in June, a Kerala nun had alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to a convent in Kottayam.

The nun who wrote to the Vatican earlier had said she was forced to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the bishop.

However, Bishop Mulakkal has denied the charges as "baseless and concocted," insisting she levelled those as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours. He had last month stepped aside as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

Tags: kerala nun rape case, kerala high court, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

2

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

3

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

4

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

5

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham