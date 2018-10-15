Bengaluru school principal hacked to death in front of students

Police suspect land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the murder.

Ranganath, 60, principal of the Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, was teaching Class 10 students when the gang barged into the classroom and hacked him to death, police said. (Photo: http://havanurpublicschool.com)

Bengaluru: A school principal was hacked to death Sunday by a six member gang in front of 20 students, for whom he was holding a special class, police said.

Ranganath, 60, principal of the Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, was teaching Class 10 students when the gang barged into the classroom and hacked him to death, they said.

They later ran away in the car in which they came to the school, police said.

One of the gang members was arrested later from Bengaluru's Mahalaxmi Layout area, based on a tip off.

The man received a leg injury when police fired at him after he attacked them. He was later taken to a hospital and treated.

Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the murder.