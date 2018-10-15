The Asian Age | News

4 arrested for assaulting Mumbai journalist outside residence

Published : Oct 15, 2018
The accused, all city residents aged between 20 and 25 years, were nabbed late Sunday night from Tardeo area, a senior police official said.

Herman Gomes, working with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi on Sunday when he saw four to six men waiting near his house in Gamdevi area. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a television journalist near his house in south Mumbai, police said Monday.

The accused, all city residents aged between 20 and 25 years, were nabbed late Sunday night from Tardeo area, a senior police official said. Herman Gomes, working with a private TV channel, was returning home along with a friend in a taxi on Sunday when he saw four to six men waiting near his house in Gamdevi area.

The men started abusing Gomes and later allegedly assaulted him and also hit his friend, as per the victim. Gomes was injured in the attack and later received six stitches near his eyes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan, said prima facie it appears the incident might have taken place in the heat of the moment following some argument.

"However, we are trying to go into the depth of the matter," he said, adding, the accused do not have any criminal background.

Based on Gomes' complaint, the Gamdevi Police had registered a case under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions.

Journalists' associations in the city had Sunday condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.

The Mumbai Press Club termed the attack on Gomes a "dastardly act". An association of crime reporters in the city have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against police officers who allegedly delayed registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

Minister of State for Home (urban), Ranjit Patil had later said an investigation was on into the incident and "correct steps will be taken in the direction".

