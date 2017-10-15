The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi slams ban on crackers in NCR

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 12:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 4:12 am IST

On caste-based reservation, Mr Joshi said the reservation system should continue as long as the society needed it.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo: ANI)
 RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: A day after Supreme Court expressed disappoint over an attempt by a section to give communal colour to its verdict banning sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday observed that a “balanced view” on such sensitive issues should be taken.

“All firecrackers do not cause pollution. Tomorrow, someone might oppose lighting of diyas (earthen lamps) on Diwali. The issue concerns age-old tradition of a vast population (of the country). A balanced view should be taken on such issues,” RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi told reporters here.

He was addressing a news conference at the end of the three-day meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Mandal here.

The RSS leader strongly favoured deportation of Rohingiya refugees from the country in the “interest of national security”.

“Influx of Rohingiyas into India appears a part of conspiracy. We need to have a close look into the developments triggering influx of Rohingiya refugees into India. We need to think why the refugees were driven out of Myanmar and why they were not accepted by Myanmar’s neighbours such as China and Indonesia. Backgrounds of those who have entered into India and who are supporting them need to be brought under scrutiny. Ultimately, the refugees will have to go back. It is an international practice that asylum seekers are settled near international borders and are returned in a time-bound manner”, he said.

He also wondered why Rohingiyas were settled in two particular places, Jammu and Hyderabad.

On caste-based reservation, Mr Joshi said the reservation system should continue as long as the society needed it.

Tags: diwali, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, supreme court, suresh bhaiyyaji joshi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

2

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

3

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

4

Vaginal facial could leave you with gonorrhea, HIV

5

Tumhari Sulu trailer: There's nothing Vidya Balan can't do

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham