RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi slams ban on crackers in NCR

Bhopal: A day after Supreme Court expressed disappoint over an attempt by a section to give communal colour to its verdict banning sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday observed that a “balanced view” on such sensitive issues should be taken.

“All firecrackers do not cause pollution. Tomorrow, someone might oppose lighting of diyas (earthen lamps) on Diwali. The issue concerns age-old tradition of a vast population (of the country). A balanced view should be taken on such issues,” RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi told reporters here.

He was addressing a news conference at the end of the three-day meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Mandal here.

The RSS leader strongly favoured deportation of Rohingiya refugees from the country in the “interest of national security”.

“Influx of Rohingiyas into India appears a part of conspiracy. We need to have a close look into the developments triggering influx of Rohingiya refugees into India. We need to think why the refugees were driven out of Myanmar and why they were not accepted by Myanmar’s neighbours such as China and Indonesia. Backgrounds of those who have entered into India and who are supporting them need to be brought under scrutiny. Ultimately, the refugees will have to go back. It is an international practice that asylum seekers are settled near international borders and are returned in a time-bound manner”, he said.

He also wondered why Rohingiyas were settled in two particular places, Jammu and Hyderabad.

On caste-based reservation, Mr Joshi said the reservation system should continue as long as the society needed it.