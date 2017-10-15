The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

LeT commander, one militant killed in Pulwama encounter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 4:07 am IST

Lashkar-e-Tayyaba commander Waseem Shah carried a reward of Rs 1 million.

During the encounter, violent protests broke out in the area leaving, at least, one person dead and 35 others injured. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)
 During the encounter, violent protests broke out in the area leaving, at least, one person dead and 35 others injured. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant Waseem Shah and an accomplice was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Saturday.

The police claimed that Shah was the main architect of 2016 unrest in south Kashmir and carried a cash reward of Rs 1 million on his head. During the encounter, violent protests broke out in the area leaving, at least, one person dead and 35 others injured. 

While the police said that civilian was killed in the crossfire between the security forces and the holed up militants, the locals alleged that he was deliberately targeted by the security forces. 

He died of bullet wound, said doctors. The police said that 31-year-old Shah and his bodyguard Nisar Ahmed Mir were trapped in a private house in Pulwama’s Littar area when the security forces including the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation early on Saturday. 

“The militants opened fire at the search party and Shah who was known also as ‘Abu Osama Bhai’ and Mir were killed in the ensuing gun battle”, the officials. The house in which the duo was trapped suffered extensive damage in the fire fight. The officials added that this was the first encounter in Littar area, considered to be a hotbed of militancy, in four years.

The officials said that the duo had tried to break the security dragnet to escape “but the security forces foiled their attempt and both were killed in retaliatory fire.” Shah, a resident of Pulwama’s Heff village, was a college dropout who joined militancy in 2014.

During the encounter, clashes broke out between surging crowds of locals, mainly youth, and the security forces during which one person Gulzar Ahmed Mir was killed. About three dozen people were injured in the security forces’ action during which pellet shotguns were also used, witnesses and hospital sources said.

In the evening, thousands of people attended the funeral of Shah at Heff and that of his accomplice Mir at Littar. The witnesses said that nimaz-e-jinaza or the funeral prayer of Shah was offered, at least, five times to accommodate huge crowds of people who relocated to Heff from near and far off villages. 

Tags: lashkar-e-tayyaba, crpf, j&k militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

2

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

3

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

4

Vaginal facial could leave you with gonorrhea, HIV

5

Tumhari Sulu trailer: There's nothing Vidya Balan can't do

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham