Kill top four militants by winter, says Ajit Doval

New strategy aimed at dealing blow to terror ops in J&K.

New Delhi: In a new counter-terror strategy, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has asked security and intelligence agencies to eliminate at least the top four militant commanders operating in Kashmir Valley before the onset of winter.

On the basis of detailed inputs and analysis, the Intelligence Bureau had, in a recent report to the NSA, zeroed in on these top four commanders whose elimination it says would deal a major blow to terror operations in the Valley.

“We have identified some top militant commanders and if they can be neutralised before the onset of winter season, when mountain passes are closed due to snow and infiltration drops drastically, it would have a major impact on the Valley’s overall security scenario. The security forces have already launched major operations to track down these four main terror commander,” a senior intelligence official said.

On top of the list is Zakir Musa who was recently in news for parting ways with Hizbul Mujahideen and associating with Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, a terror outfit having links with the Al Qaida. Musa was also critical of the role of Hurriyat, claiming that the separatists were doing little for the cause of Kashmiri people.

Intelligence sources said it is important to eliminate Musa as he is planning to expand the terror footprint to other parts of the country, relying heavily on Islamic propaganda, something that Al Qaida and ISIS also do.

In their classified report, intelligence agencies have cautioned that Musa is fast gaining “ground and popularity”, especially among the youth in the Valley.

A hunt has also been launched for Riyaz Naikoo who heads the operations wing of Hizbul Mujhaideen and is seen as one of the main terror operatives with a strong leaning towards Pakistan. He had replaced Yaseen Ittoo as the operations chief following his killing by security forces last month.

Intelligence outfits have also included the name of another top Hizbul commander, Saddam Padder, whom they want neutralised before winter sets in. Padder was close to Hizbul poster boy and commander Burhan Wani who was tech savvy and would regularly post his pictures on social media.

“The only problem with Padder is that not much is known about him as he is extremely secretive about his movements and plans. He also relies heavily on the use of technology and knows how security agencies can track him down through it. He is considered extremely popular among the Hizbul cadre and terror handlers across the border,” the intelligence official added.

A major operation has also been launched for Zeenat-ul-Islam of the Lashkar-e-Tayeeba. It is believed that following the elimination of Abu Dujana, he is handling all major terror activities of Lashkar in the Valley. In the past he has been associated with one of the most lethal terror outfits in the Valley, the Al-Badr, and is considered to be an expert in handling explosives.

Over the last few months, security forces have had huge successes in the Valley, eliminating more than 140 militants this year itself, which includes top terror operatives like Abu Dujana and Khalid of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Sources in the security establishment said that with the number of active militants reducing considerably, to less than 200, the time is right to target their leadership.

Eliminating the leaders would demoralise the cadres and getting replacements as well as fresh recruits from across the border during coming winter season would be extremely difficult, the official said.