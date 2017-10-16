Haven't given jobs to accused in Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case: Dadri NTPC

NTPC Dadri management said, no agreement has been made to give jobs to the accused of the case and no employment has been given to them.

There have been media reports that 15 accused of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in Bisahda village of Dadri in September 2015 have got contractual jobs after facilitation by a local MLA. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has not given jobs to the accused in the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case.

There have been media reports that 15 accused of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in Bisahda village of Dadri in September 2015 have got contractual jobs after facilitation by a local MLA.

"NTPC Dadri management categorically denies the content of various media reports regarding contractual employment in NTPC Dadri to the accused of Akhlaq lynching case of Bisahda village, as such reports are false and baseless," the NTPC's Dadri plant said in a statement.

It said no agreement has been made to give jobs to the accused of the case and no employment has been given to them.

NTPC also said that under its corporate social responsibility policy, it is committed for the uplift and development of the nearby communities of its plant.