China knows India's no more weak; our borders are 'completely safe': Rajnath

Singh said under the leadership of Modi, India has become a powerful country and its prestige at the international level has grown.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, was addressing people at a programme organised here by the Bhartiya Lodhi Mahasabha. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, said the country's borders were "completely safe" and China has also understood that "India is no more weak".

Singh said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a powerful country and its prestige at the international level has grown.

"India's borders are completely safe, and China has started to understand that India is no more weak. Its strength has grown," he said.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, was addressing people at a programme organised here by the Bhartiya Lodhi Mahasabha.

"Since the formation of government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become a powerful country in the world. India's prestige at the international level has grown," he said.

The Union home minister also hit out at Pakistan for "sending terrorists" to India.

"It (Pakistan) tries to break India, but our security personnel every day kill two to four terrorists," he added.