The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

India, All India

Ammunition for Army will be manufactured in India from 2019: MoS Defence

PTI/ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 10:53 am IST

Bhamre, who was on a day-long visit to Jabalpur, had also reviewed the central security institutes earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhamre said India has been the biggest importer of defence equipment in the world, but efforts were underway to make the country self-reliant. (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing a press conference here, Bhamre said India has been the biggest importer of defence equipment in the world, but efforts were underway to make the country self-reliant. (Photo: ANI)

Jabalpur (MP): Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that from 2019, the maximum ammunition, which will be supplied to the army, will be manufactured in India.

He said said there was no shortage of ammunition for the armed forces.

"Such a situation was there in 2013, but not now," he said, responding to a question about reports on shortage of ammunition.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhamre said India has been the biggest importer of defence equipment in the world, but efforts were underway to make the country self-reliant.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the country to become self-reliant in defence production through 'Make in India' campaign," he said.

The minister further said that indigenous weapon systems were also being developed, while adding that they are putting stress on transfer of technology from foreign countries through joint production to make the country self-dependent.

Bhamre, who was on a day-long visit to Jabalpur, had also reviewed the central security institutes earlier in the day.

Tags: subhash bhamre, ammunition, indian army, 'make in india' campaign
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ousted by Academy

2

Porn publisher offers up to USD 10 mn for info that can lead to Trump's impeachment

3

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

4

Samsung develops X-Ray detector material with low radiation exposure

5

Threw out Buddha busts, then embraced him, says author Geetanjali Pandit

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham