Ammunition for Army will be manufactured in India from 2019: MoS Defence

Addressing a press conference here, Bhamre said India has been the biggest importer of defence equipment in the world, but efforts were underway to make the country self-reliant. (Photo: ANI)

Jabalpur (MP): Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that from 2019, the maximum ammunition, which will be supplied to the army, will be manufactured in India.

He said said there was no shortage of ammunition for the armed forces.

"Such a situation was there in 2013, but not now," he said, responding to a question about reports on shortage of ammunition.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the country to become self-reliant in defence production through 'Make in India' campaign," he said.

The minister further said that indigenous weapon systems were also being developed, while adding that they are putting stress on transfer of technology from foreign countries through joint production to make the country self-dependent.

Bhamre, who was on a day-long visit to Jabalpur, had also reviewed the central security institutes earlier in the day.