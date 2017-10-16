The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

India, All India

19-yr-old Rohingya Muslim illegally procures Aadhaar, arrested in Hyderabad

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 8:54 pm IST

The Indian employer of the man, who had claimed to be his father in order to get him the Aadhaar card, was also placed under arrest.

The Rohingya man, Mohammad Ajamuddin alias Molla Ajamuddin, and his employer Riyazuddin Molla (36), a native of West Bengal, were nabbed on Sunday. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The Rohingya man, Mohammad Ajamuddin alias Molla Ajamuddin, and his employer Riyazuddin Molla (36), a native of West Bengal, were nabbed on Sunday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Hyderabad: The police, on Sunday, arrested a 19-year-old Rohingya man on charges of illegally procuring an Aadhaar card and illegally staying in the country.

The Indian employer of the man, who had claimed to be his father in order to get him the Aadhaar card, was also placed under arrest, a police official said.

The Rohingya man, Mohammad Ajamuddin alias Molla Ajamuddin, and his employer Riyazuddin Molla (36), a native of West Bengal, were nabbed from the Burma huts in the Balapur area in Hyderabad, he added.

Both the men were in the garment business and had recently come to the city from Kolkata, the police said.

"Ajamuddin belongs to Myanmar and he and his family were living at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh as refugees. About a year ago, Molla went to Bangladesh for some work related to his garment business and got acquainted to Ajamuddin," the official attached to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

"Molla informed Ajamuddin that he could earn more money in India and gave his phone number to him. Subsequently, Ajamuddin came to Kolkata and met him. Since then, he has been working for Molla for a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. Molla was providing shelter to him illegally," he added.

Molla also allegedly helped Ajamuddin get an Aadhaar card by giving false information to the UIDAI authorities, stating that the latter was his son, and violated the provisions of the Foreigners Act, the official said.

He had recently brought Ajamuddin to Hyderabad, he added. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the duo and seized their Aadhaar cards.

A case was registered against the two under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, the official said.

Last month, the Rachakonda police had arrested a 20-year-old Rohingya man, who allegedly claimed to be an Indian citizen and applied for a passport to enable him to go to Dubai. The police had also seized a PAN card from him.

Scores of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar's Rakhine state have been fleeing the restive region since August amid a fresh wave of violence, triggering a refugee crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh and India.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju had recently said the Rohingya Muslims were illegal immigrants and pitched for their deportation.

Tags: rohingya muslims, aadhaar card, accused arrested, indian penal code
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

2

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

3

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

4

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

5

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham