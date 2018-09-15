The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

India, All India

Massive fire breaks out on sixth floor of hotel in Srinagar, none injured

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 4:02 pm IST

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life.

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Srinagar: A massive fire erupted at a local hotel here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, but there was no loss of life or injury, police said.

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said. He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were trying to douse the flames, the official said. 

The building houses offices of several news channels.  The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police official said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.

Tags: massive fire, srinagar hotel
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

