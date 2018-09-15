The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018 | Last Update : 05:43 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Actor-turned-politician escapes a ‘terrorist attack’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 5:28 am IST

According to reports, two militants suddenly opened fire on the vehicles on the National Highway.

Anubhav Mohanty
 Anubhav Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty had on Thursday a close shave from militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Baramulla area of Kashmir valley on the National Highway  on his way back from Doodhpathri, where Anubhav had been for shooting of his upcoming film Prem Kumar.

According to reports, two militants suddenly opened fire on the vehicles on the National Highway. Anubhav and his associates including the film director, who were travelling in two separate vehicles during the period, were also targeted by the militants. Acting on tip off, the J&K police reached the spot and retaliated with the militants. Taking advantage of the situation, the driver attempted to take the vehicle from the area to safe location. Even as brake failure occurred on the way, the driver managed to control the vehicle.

Camera man Rabindra Behera, make-up artists Rajkishore Behera and Sujit Dalei were with Anubhav in one vehicle. The film director Tapas Sargharia and five others were travelling in another vehicle. Mr Mohanty, who is also Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, safely returned to New Delhi following the incident. Earlier, Anubhav had sustained a minor injury during film shoot of Prem Kumar in April this year. He reportedly fell from a height of nearly 30 ft during shooting of an action scene.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, militant attack, anubhav mohanty
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

2

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

3

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

4

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

5

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham