

Frame charges against RK Pachauri, says Delhi court

Published : Sep 15, 2018, 6:30 am IST
The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of molestation charges against former Teri chief R.K. Pachauri in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague.

Metropolitan magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code. The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21. The former Teri chief had earlier secured an interim order from additional district judge making it mandatory for media houses to publish or telecast the coverage of the case with a title that, “In any court, the allegations have not been proved and they may not be correct.”

This order had also said “when such information is published in any page of a magazine or report, then it should be in middle of the page in bold letters and it should be five times larger than the font in which the article is being published.” Over 1,400-page chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police on March 1, 2016, saying there was “sufficient evidence” against Pachauri that he had sexually harassed, stalked and threatened the complainant.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in March 2017 after the police said it had retrieved several deleted emails and chats exchanged between the accused and the complainant. The final report had said the deleted WhatsApp chats, text messages, retrieved from the cell phones, computer hard disks and other devices, were “not fabricated.”

The chargesheet, which was filed a year after the former research analyst of TERI lodged the complaint, had said Pachauri had committed offences under various sections of IPC. Pachauri has denied all the allegations against him.

