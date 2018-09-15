The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

India, All India

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 3:12 pm IST

Michael Lobo, the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly said that Parrikar will continue to serve as the Chief Minister.

Many leaders wished for the Goa Chief Minister's speedy recovery. (Photo: File | PTI)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. 

Parrikar, who had earlier been admitted to a hospital in Goa on Thursday due to his deteriorating health, flew to Delhi on Saturday for a health check-up at AIIMS.  

"He is being examined by a team of doctors and will undergo a few tests," a source at AIIMS told PTI.  

Michael Lobo, the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly said that Parrikar will continue to serve as the Chief Minister.

"Amit Shah and Modi ji are monitoring the situation in Goa. Portfolios that were with the Chief Minister will be distributed among ministers so that administration runs smoothly," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee. The core committee later met Parrikar. 

Many leaders wished for the Goa Chief Minister's speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister took to Twitter to express concern over his declining health.

"Concerned about the health of Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar. My prayers to give him and his family the strength at this difficult time," she wrote.

Amongst others, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too wished for Parrikar's speedy recovery.

Parrikar had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment, returning to India on September 7. On Thursday evening he was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district.

(With inputs from Agencies)

