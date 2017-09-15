Centre to file affidavit on Rohingyas in SC on Monday, says Rajnath Singh

Singh earlier indicated that action will be taken with regard to deportation of Rohingyas, who are considered as a security threat to J&K.

The Centre on Wednesday, while granting Indian citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, maintained its stand saying that Rohingyas are illegal. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government would file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security' on September 18.

On Thursday Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre has not filed any affidavit in the apex court in regard to the Rohingyas matter after it was reported that the Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that 'Rohingyas are a threat to national security'.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier indicated that some action will be taken with regard to deportation of Rohingyas, who are considered to be a security threat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, had supported the Centre's statement saying Rohingyas were illegal immigrants. He also said that India absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.