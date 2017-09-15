The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

India, All India

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 9:46 am IST

On August 29, Mumbai recorded 297.6 mm rain in nine hours (8:30 am - 5:30 pm), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade.

 Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the news and said that as a mark of appreciation, Rs 5 crore will be rewarded collectively to be given to the police personnel. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to give Rs 5 crore reward to police personnel, who worked untiringly during the disastrous heavy rainfall of August 29, to ensure safety of citizens and for the good work done in the last few months.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the news and said that as a mark of appreciation, Rs 5 crore will be rewarded collectively to be given to the police personnel.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that due to the Indian Meteorological Department warnings, people in Mumbai and areas around the city are advised to stay home unless there is an emergency.

Fadnavis also instructed suspension of toll collection at all Mumbai entry points and sea link till situation is back to normal.  

Tags: devendra fadnavis, mumbai rains, mumbai police, chief minister's office
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

