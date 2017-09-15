India dispatches relief material for Bangladesh Rohingyas

The relief material consists of items required urgently by the affected people. India will provide 7,000 tonnes of food and other items.

The MEA added, “India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh. India stands ready to provide any assistance required by Bangladesh in this hour of need.” (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: Under fire from the UN on its policy towards the Rohingya Muslims, India on Thursday launched ‘Operation Insaniyat’ (humanity), and helping hand to eastern neighbour Bangladesh to tackle the crisis on account of the influx of Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

This follows the meeting held last Saturday when the Bangladesh high commissioner to India reportedly discussed the crisis facing his country on this score with foreign secretary S. Jaishankar.

Describing the exercise as “Operation Insaniyat — Humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh on account of influx of refugees,” the MEA said, “In response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh, India has decided to extend assistance to Bangladesh. The relief material consists of items required urgently by the affected people, namely rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready to eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets, etc. The relief material will be delivered in multiple consignments, the first tranche of which will be brought to Chittagong by an Indian Air Force plane on 14th September 2017.”

The MEA added, “India has always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh. India stands ready to provide any assistance required by Bangladesh in this hour of need.”

Last Saturday, Bangladesh high commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali called on foreign secretary S. Jaishankar and discussed the issue of Rohingya Muslims in detail.