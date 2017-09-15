The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

CBI spreading false information: question me, not my son: P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

The CBI had called Karti for questioning in connection with the foreign investment clearance given in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Former finance minister P Chidambaran. (Photo: PTI)
 Former finance minister P Chidambaran. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaran, on Friday, said the CBI should be questioning him instead of harassing his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case and accused the probe agency of spreading misinformation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had called Karti for questioning on Thursday in connection with the foreign investment clearance given in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Karti refused to appear, saying a special court had discharged all the accused and terminated proceedings in the matter, a claim strongly contradicted by the CBI which maintains that the investigation was still on.

"In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. CBI should question me and not harass Karti Chidambaram.

"Sad CBI spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before CBI that approval given was valid," P Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

According to a CBI charge-sheet submitted in a special court, Mauritius-based M/s Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis, had sought approval for an investment of USD 800 million in Aircel. (This amounts to approx Rs 5,127 crore, according to existing conversion rates).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was competent to grant the approval.

"However, the approval was granted by the then finance minister. Further investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval granted by the then finance minister. The related issues are also being investigated," the agency had said in 2014.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed the former finance minister had given FIPB clearance to a deal that should have been referred to the CCEA, headed by the prime minister, as it alone was empowered to clear foreign investments of over Rs 600 crore.

P Chidambaram, who was examined by the agency in connection with the case in 2014, had issued a statement this year, saying the FIPB approval was granted in the "normal course of business".

Tags: p chidambaran, aircel-maxis case, central bureau of investigation, investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

2

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

3

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

4

FaceID doesn't have any issue, says Apple

5

Huge chunk of remote Shetland island goes on sale for £600k

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham