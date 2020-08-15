Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   All India  15 Aug 2020  Three Indian Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra for counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir
India, All India

Three Indian Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra for counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 15, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2020, 1:10 pm IST

Army personnel who fought Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh are likely to be given gallantry awards during Republic Day in January

-Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.
 -Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

New Delhi: Three Indian Army personnel-- Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey -- have been conferred with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for counter terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army personnel who courageously fought Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, particularly in Galwan Valley, are likely to be given gallantry awards during Republic Day in January. They don’t figure in the gallantry awards list for Independence Day.

 

Wing Commander Vishak Nair, from the Indian Air Force, has also been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 84 awards and decorations to the Armed Forces personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces. The awards include one Kirti Chakra, nine Shaurya Chakras, five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 60 Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).  

Major Anil, from  Maratha Light Infantry laid an ambush on receiving intelligence that terrorists were planning to infiltrate from across the line of control (LoC). On spotting the group of terrorists, Maj Anil killed three terrorists. Being in close proximity to LoC, his action drew violent fire from the Pakistan army. However, Maj Anil chose to remain at the location awaiting an opportunity to engage the rest of the terrorists. After a life threatening wait of fifteen minutes, the team sighted and brought down fire on two more terrorists, leading to neutralisation of a total five terrorists in the ambush.

 

Lt Colonel Rawat from the elite Special Forces was team leader of a mission-oriented team, deployed along the LoC in J-K for conduct of counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations. On receiving inputs about infiltration attempts by terrorists, he led his team to a 36 hours search and kill ambush, in a tough terrain and under difficult weather conditions near LoC. He and his team killed four terrorists during the operation.

Havildar Alok, from Rajput Regiment 44 battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, was deployed as a stop in the inner cordon during an operation last year in June in a village in J&K. He challenged a group of terrorists who were trying to break the cordon, and killed one top terrorist despite coming under indiscriminate fire. He further prevented other terrorists from escaping and facilitated his team to tighten the cordon. His courageous action led to elimination of all four terrorists.

 

Tags: shaurya chakra, 74th independence day, havildar alok kumar dubey, lt colonel krishan singh rawat, major anil urs

Latest From India

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition; former president on ventilator support

Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)

Security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K: CRPF

Territorial fight between the two tigers in the area last week had led to death of one and injury to another person.

Elephant kills local forest officer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

Representational image.

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham