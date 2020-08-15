Elephant kills local forest officer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of the forest officer.

Territorial fight between the two tigers in the area last week had led to death of one and injury to another person.

Bhopal: An elephant deployed in tiger tracking in Panna tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Friday attacked the local forest ranger BR Bhagat, killing him.

The pachyderm, which had been deployed in tiger tracking in Hinouti range of Panna Tiger Reserve for the past one week, suddenly became aggressive and killed the forest officer with his tusks, official reports said.

Territorial fight between the two tigers in the area last week had led to death of one and injury to another person. The Panna Tiger Reserve authorities had launched an exercise to track the wounded tiger for its treatment.