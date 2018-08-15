The Asian Age | News



You can’t handle flag, how will you manage nation: Congress mocks Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

The tricolour fall on ground at BJP headquarters in Delhi when party president Amit Shah was unfurling it..

The Congress posted a video on its official Twitter handle in which the BJP chief is seen unfurling the flag, which falls down soon after he pulls the string. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP after the tricolour at the saffron party's headquarters fell on the ground when Amit Shah was unfurling it, questioning how they planned to manage the country when they cannot handle the national flag.

The Congress posted a video on its official Twitter handle in which the BJP chief is seen unfurling the flag, which falls down soon after he pulls the string. However, he immediately caught hold of the string and pulled the flag up.

The Congress tweeted, "Those who cannot handle the flag, how will they handle the country?"

“Those that give ‘certificates of patriotism’ to people, do not know the etiquettes of the national anthem’, the Congress added.

 

 

