Yogi Adityanath govt shunts out SP in Deoria shelter home abuse case

A view of the shelter home from where girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation of the inmates came to light, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to swing into a damage control mode by removing the district magistrate and ordering a high-level probe, in Deoria. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Taking strong note of the Deoria shelter home abuse case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shunted out superintendent of police Rohan P Kanay and initiated departmental action against him.

"SP Deoria, Rohan (P Kanay) has been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office and departmental action has been initiated against him. Besides him, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (between Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office. Departmental action has been initiated against him too," an official spokesperson said here.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria after allegations of sexual exploitation came to light.