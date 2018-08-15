The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Delhi CM sings 'hum honge kamyab' at Independence Day event

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 5:31 pm IST

Invoking feeling of patriotism, Delhi Chief wished citizens by singing 'hum honge kamyab' (We shall overcome) at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo also tweeted a few lines of Muhammad Iqbal's 'Sare Jahan se acha' an Urdu patriotic song written for children which quickly became an anthem of opposition to the British Raj. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a unique way of wishing his fellow countrymen on the 72nd Independence Day.

The Hindi version, which was translated by Indian poet Girija Kumar Mathur is an adaptation of a gospel song 'we shall overcome', a protest song and a key anthem of the Civil Rights movement.

(Photo: Twitter)(Photo: Twitter)

This is not the first time the Delhi Chief Minister has sung at a public event. He previously expressed his love for music during his swearing-in ceremony in 2013 where he sang a song from the 1995 film 'Paigham'.

