Watch: Delhi CM sings 'hum honge kamyab' at Independence Day event

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a unique way of wishing his fellow countrymen on the 72nd Independence Day.

Invoking the feeling of patriotism, the Delhi Chief wished citizens by singing 'hum honge kamyab' (We shall overcome) at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

#WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kamyab' at the Independence function at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/rzPRFeitos — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

The Hindi version, which was translated by Indian poet Girija Kumar Mathur is an adaptation of a gospel song 'we shall overcome', a protest song and a key anthem of the Civil Rights movement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo also tweeted a few lines of Muhammad Iqbal's 'Sare Jahan se acha' an Urdu patriotic song written for children which quickly became an anthem of opposition to the British Raj.

This is not the first time the Delhi Chief Minister has sung at a public event. He previously expressed his love for music during his swearing-in ceremony in 2013 where he sang a song from the 1995 film 'Paigham'.