Man arrested for posing as Dawood, demanding Rs 1 cr from BSP MLA

Uma Shankar Singh, BSP MLA from UP, received a mail from a man introducing himself as Dawood and asked him to shell out Rs 1 crore.

Rahul Kumar Gaur was arrested by a police team in the morning at Maruti parking in Sector 22, Gurgaon, a police spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A man posing as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and threatening BSP MLA demanding Rs 1 crore was on Wednesday arrested in Gurgaon, police said.

BSP MLA from Rasra assembly seat in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh Uma Shankar Singh had, on August 9, filed a complaint at Gomti Nagar police station alleging that he received a mail from the man, introducing himself as Dawood Ibrahim, asking him to pay Rs 1 crore.

"On August 8, I received a mail which read 'last warning, jeena yaa marna (dead or alive) Rs 1 crore'," he had said.

"It also said 'Uma Shankar, you are serving the people of Ballia. If you want to continue this, then give Rs 1 crore, else one bullet is enough for you. And we can kill you at any point of time'," the legislator had said.