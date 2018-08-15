The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh 'role model' in dealing with rape cases of minors: CM

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 5:09 pm IST

The earth needs to be rid of such 'demons', CM said after unfurling the national flag at the Independence Day function.

'One thing saddens us is that on one hand we are hiring girls in police (department) for their empowerment, and on the other, demons are taking birth who rape innocent and minor girls,' Chouhan said. (Photo: File)
 'One thing saddens us is that on one hand we are hiring girls in police (department) for their empowerment, and on the other, demons are taking birth who rape innocent and minor girls,' Chouhan said. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the state has become a "role model" in dealing with rape cases of minors and 10 accused in such offences have been awarded the death sentence.

The earth needs to be rid of such "demons", he said after unfurling the national flag at the Independence Day function in the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal.

The state had last year approved the provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 or below.

"One thing saddens us is that on one hand we are hiring girls in police (department) for their empowerment, and on the other, demons are taking birth who rape innocent and minor girls," Chouhan said.

"The demons are a curse on the earth. We have to free this planet of them," he asserted.

He said Madhya Pradesh is the first state to pass a bill for hanging rapists of minor girls.

"Madhya Pradesh has become a role model by awarding death sentence to more than 10 such offenders," he said, adding 50 special courts have been set up in the state to conduct trials in rape cases.

At least 10 rapists of girls aged 12 or below have been awarded the death sentence by various courts in the state since February this year.

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district had sentenced a 23-year-old man to death on February 28 for raping and killing a four-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was sentenced to death by a court in the Sagar district for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for giving wide publicity to cases in which rapists were awarded the death sentence, saying it would instil fear in people with a "demonic mindset".

He spoke about fast-track trial of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where convicts were condemned to death within days, and said such cases need to be given wide publicity to deter people from committing such crimes.

Madhya Pradesh accounted for the highest 4,882 rape cases out of 38,947 recorded across the country in 2016, as per the National Crime Record Bureau's last report.

The state recorded 2,479 rape cases of minor girls, followed by Maharashtra and UP with 2,310 and 2,115 such cases respectively, the NCRB report said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of rape cases (4,391) in 2015 too, according to the report.

Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh has initiated a slew of measures for women's empowerment.

"After panchayat, provisions have been made for reservation to women in government jobs," he said.

Women are getting 50 per cent reservation in teaching jobs and 30 per cent in various other fields, except the Forest Department, he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said 500 additional seats have been created in MBBS courses to overcome the shortage of doctors in the state.

Efforts are on to improve the health services in MP, he said, adding medical colleges will be opened in Datia, Vidisha, Khandwa and Ratlam districts.

Also, sanctions have been granted to open two more medical colleges in the Seoni and the Chhattarpur district, he added.

Tags: shivraj sigh chouhan, crime against minors, death penalty, pm modi, 72nd independence day
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

2

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

3

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

4

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

5

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham